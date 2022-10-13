Lost water bottles to be on display at Kent District Library's Caledonia branch

Library employees even picked a name for each bottle to include in the display and people are loving it.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Fall may have arrived, but the Kent District Library announced that it's hosting the unique "Lost Water Bottles of Summertime" exhibit at their Caledonia Township branch.

Usually, there is a different display planned out by library patrons each month but for October, they were coming up empty.

Staff at the Caledonia branch were joking about all the things people have left behind at the library over the summer, and this year there were a lot of water bottles.

So instead of having empty shelves, they made a display of several different water bottles that were left behind.

Library employees even picked a name for each bottle to include in the display and people are loving it.

"I was really surprised. I didn't expect it to kind of blow up like it did," says Sam Holland, Assistant Branch Librarian at the Kent County Library. "But everyone's been loving it. Everyone's been laughing and smiling whenever they see it. On the Facebook posts, there's been lots of people and like, oh my gosh, this is so great. We should do this. I I didn't think it was gonna be a big thing. But it's been really fun."

The exhibit will be open all October, and the artist asks viewers to not use flash photography.

