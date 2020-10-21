West Michigan reacts to death of Peter Secchia

The Kent GOP releases a statement following Peter Secchia's death Wednesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Organizations and local leaders have taken to social media and released official statements in response to the death of Grand Rapids businessman and philanthropist Peter Secchia. He died Wednesday morning at the age of 83.

A spokesperson for the family said Secchia experienced health issues for several months and was receiving nursing care from home. He recently contracted COVID-19, which the spokesperson said was a contributing factor to his death.

Peter Secchia is a well-known businessman, philanthropist and ambassador. Secchia helped rebuild downtown Grand Rapids. He worked closely with Rich Devos, Jay Van Andel and other influential leaders to redevelop the riverfront.

Secchia was also an integral part of the Kent County GOP. He volunteered for the Republican Party through the 1960's and 70's. According to a statement from the Kent GOP, he engaged and inspired a new generation of political activists when he formed the Kent County "Scatter Blitzers" during Gerald R. Ford’s presidential campaign of 1976.

Secchia held a variety of leadership positions within the GOP. He served as the Chairman of the Kent County Republican Committee, Congressional District Chairman, Michigan’s National Committee Member, Vice Chair of the Republican National Committee for the Midwest Region, and was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Italy under President George H.W. Bush in 1989.

"As a business and community leader, Republican and Spartan, Peter always inspired those around him to be their best, do their best, and expect the best,” said Kent GOP Chairman Joel Freeman in a statement following news of Secchia's death. “From Grand Rapids, to Washington, to Italy and beyond, Ambassador Secchia left a legacy of service that will impact generations to come. No matter how far his business and political successes took him, he always came back to Kent County, back to his community, which will forever be changed for the better."

"The entire Kent County GOP family sends our sympathy to his son Charlie who is our Kent County GOP Treasurer, his wife Joan, and the entire Secchia family. Peter Secchia was one of a kind and he will be deeply missed by us and our community," the statement continued.

Ford Family and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our great friend, Peter Secchia, and our hearts and prayers go out to Joan and their four children—Stephanie, Sandy, Charlie, and Mark. What a remarkable legacy Peter leaves behind. Whether he’s remembered as an entrepreneur rebuilding Grand Rapids, or as a philanthropist making life better for the people of Michigan, or as a counselor having the President’s ear, or as an ambassador bridging connections to Italy, Peter made things happen. He was bigger than life. Everything he did, he did with gusto. Just look at how he was devoted to his family, generous to his friends, fierce in his beliefs, and unwavering in his support for the causes he held dear.



Peter and our dad first met back in 1964, during one of our dad’s congressional campaigns, and it seems he’s been part of our family ever since. Dad and Mom treasured his playful sense of humor, good counsel, and abiding friendship; also the good-natured rivalry between a Spartan and a Wolverine. Our family will miss Peter. We will remember his generous spirit and be inspired by his determination to make everything he touched better than he found it.



Thank you, Peter, for letting us share in your wonderful life and journey.



Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him."

Laura Cox, Michigan Republican Party Chairman:

“For decades Ambassador Peter Secchia has been a powerful supporter of the Michigan Republican Party, Republican candidates and our causes. It is so appropriate that his name is on our building because he epitomizes the kind of strength and fight that everyone in our Party should have for the causes they believe in. His generosity and philanthropy extend beyond politics which is clear when you look around at all of the wonderful work he did for organizations and efforts across the State and his enthusiasm for those efforts was unmatched.

On behalf of Republicans across Michigan, I would like to send our thoughts and prayers to Ambassador Secchia’s family and friends during this time of loss.”

Peter Meijer, US House candidate (MI-3):

"Deeply saddened to hear of Ambassador Peter Secchia’s passing. Peter was a tireless champion for West Michigan, and the driving force behind Grand Rapids’ redevelopment, especially the Van Andel Arena. My deepest condolences to Joan and the entire Secchia family for their loss," Meijer tweeted Wednesday. "Among Peter’s many titles: Marine, entrepreneur, diplomat, philanthropist. An incredible life he lived, the last of a trailblazing generation of West Michigan community leaders that worked tirelessly to make this community a wonderful place to live. We owe a debt of gratitude."

Tony Daunt, Michigan Freedom Fund Executive Director:

“Ambassador Secchia spent his life in service to others. His leadership, impact and influence made Michigan and our world more free. His is a legacy of broader and enduring liberty, and an example of selfless service worth following. We will be sure to keep his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Bill Huizenga, US House Representative (MI-2):

"Peter Secchia loved his family, his country, and his community. From his time in the Marine Corps to being our nation’s Ambassador to Italy, Peter served our country with distinction.

Here in West Michigan, his impact has been enormous. Peter turned a small business into a successful company, played a critical role in securing Michigan State’s Medical School in Grand Rapids, and led the effort to restore and renew the natural beauty of West Michigan through the creation of Millennium Park and the Kent County Parks Foundation.

Through it all, Peter will be remembered not only for his giving but his ability to encourage and help others give back to our community. His philanthropic endeavors and those he inspired have made West Michigan a better place to live, work, and raise a family. I will miss his “smiley face” notes and memos as well as the occasional I’m not happy “frowny face.“ One thing is for sure, you always knew where you stood with Peter Secchia.

Natalie and I join the countless number of people who hold Joan and the entire Secchia family in our prayers. May you have peace knowing Peter lived a life that made West Michigan an even greater place to call home."

