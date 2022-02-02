The falling temperatures mean the roads can't be spotless just yet.

With a clearer day in store Thursday in West Michigan, county road commissions are expecting to make good progress cleaning up all the snow. However, the falling temperatures mean the roads can't be spotless just yet.

More than 40 Kent county snow plow truck drivers will be on the roads early Thursday morning, taking care of more than 5,000 lane miles.

"They'll make good headway tonight and they'll make great headway tomorrow," Jerry Byrne, deputy managing director of operations, says.

He expects snow removal to be done well before the weekend arrives, but colder temperatures means they can't lay salt down since it won't melt.

"When we talk about cleanup, it doesn't mean the pavements are going to be cleaned in subdivision streets," he says. "It's going to mean the loose accumulated snow will be scraped off, but there'll be a hard pack snow line, for sure, through the weekend because we're not going to put salt on a melt at all."

In Ottawa County, they're breathing a sigh of relief after dodging a lot of snowfall.

"We did deal with a little bit heavier snow today, because just because you have that moisture content to it," Ottawa County Road Commission Communications Administrator Alex Doty says. "That kind of makes things a little more difficult to clean up just because it's a little bit heavier."

Still, he thinks the snow will be taken care of Thursday, too.

"We should be in a pretty good spot," he says.

Both Doty and Byrne want drivers to keep their distance from the plow trucks these next few days.

"We have to back up a lot when we're cleaning intersections and we're cleaning residential streets," Byrne says. "Even though it's not snowing, they still can't see what's right behind a truck."

In Kent County, the overnight crews will be relieved in two waves at 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

