First responders battling apartment building fire in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Michigan — First responders are at the scene of an apartment fire in Kentwood Sunday afternoon, dispatch confirms.

The fire broke out at an apartment located at 4110 Sand Piper Drive SE around 1:47 p.m.

Dispatch believes there are no injuries at this time, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew on the way to learn more details.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

