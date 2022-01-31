Kentwood asking for feedback on pedestrian crossings

The survey will help the city evaluate and improve crosswalks for safety and accessibility.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood is seeking public input on pedestrian crossings throughout the community as part of a crosswalk study.

Anyone who uses crosswalks in Kentwood is encouraged to share their feedback on which ones should be evaluated through this online survey by Feb. 21.

The input will help the City evaluate and improve pedestrian crossings to ensure they are safe and accessible for all users.

The survey offers participants the opportunity to identify a location of a crosswalk on a map, select concerns from a drop-down menu and share more information in a comment box. The categories include:

Accessibility – Does the crosswalk accommodate individuals with disabilities who may use mobility devices such as a wheelchair, walker, cane, etc.?

– Does the crosswalk accommodate individuals with disabilities who may use mobility devices such as a wheelchair, walker, cane, etc.? Sidewalk or pavement condition – Does the physical sidewalk or roadway pavement need to be repaired or is there a lack of sidewalk on both sides of the road?

– Does the physical sidewalk or roadway pavement need to be repaired or is there a lack of sidewalk on both sides of the road? Visibility – Can a person using the crossing see oncoming vehicle traffic easily from the sidewalk?

– Can a person using the crossing see oncoming vehicle traffic easily from the sidewalk? Lighting – Does the location need lighting for nighttime walkers to use the crossing or be seen?

– Does the location need lighting for nighttime walkers to use the crossing or be seen? Signage – Does the location lack appropriate signs such as pedestrian warnings and crossing signs?

– Does the location lack appropriate signs such as pedestrian warnings and crossing signs? Pavement markings – Is the crosswalk marked and easy to see?

– Is the crosswalk marked and easy to see? Crosswalk Needed – Is a new crosswalk needed at a specific location?

"Community engagement is critically important to our work around pedestrian safety and accessibility,” said Terry Schweitzer, the City’s community development director.

“We want to hear from individuals who use our crosswalks so we can identify which ones need attention and make improvements to them. The survey is really simple and takes only a few minutes.”

Individuals who want to take the survey in a different language other than English are encouraged to call the City Clerk’s Office at 616.698.9610 for assistance. Printed surveys are also available at City Hall, 4900 Breton Ave. SE, Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE, and Kent District Library - Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch, 4950 Breton Ave SE.

To fill out the survey, click here.

