Another car dealership broken into early Friday

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are in Kentwood are investigating what could be the sixth car dealership break-in this week.

Several Kentwood and Grand Rapids police officers were seen at Fox Ford Mazda dealership on 28th Street.

It was not clear what, if anything, was taken. But this comes just one day after five other dealerships and auto-related businesses in Kent County were broken into Thursday.

Police have not elaborated on whether these incidents are connected in anyway.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

