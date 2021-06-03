This year, the city wants the community to know about the programs in place that are meant to include everyone.

It's a return of normalcy as the weekly farmers market begins again in Kentwood, and this year the city wants the community to know about the programs in place that are meant to include everyone.

Starting off the farmers market season, Emily Boeve with Shamrock Meats has her freezers stocked and ready to go selling beef, lamb, pork, chicken and eggs.

Nearly everything is straight from her family farm, and she wants to make sure everyone can get in on it. That's why she accepts SNAP at her booth.

"People need to have good protein in their diet and that's why we're accepting it," she says.

"The Kentwood Farmers Market is proud to participate in food assistance programs including SNAP and P-EBT," Farmers Market Manager Kristina Colby says.

The market takes those and turns it into tokens to use at participating vendors. People can also use their Double Up Bucks card to get twice the amount of fresh produce. It's one of their features that Kristina says too many people don't realize.

"A lot of people don't realize that you can buy food producing plants with your SNAP card," she says. "You can buy tomato and cucumber plants, take them home and have fresh produce off your balcony."

Ed Runyon with Runyon's House Roasts is new to this market, and he says he appreciates the variety of people he meets in this community.



"Each area is different and have a different range of people come to the market and that's what its exciting about it," he says. "I just love meeting people."

He and other vendors say they're excited to see the market's return after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 season was cancelled last summer and replaced with two pop-up events later in the summer and fall.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.