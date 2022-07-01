Kentwood gym offering free self defense class for women after overturning of Roe v. Wade

"It's a place to get something out, learn something new, and how to protect yourself," said owner Ray Shonk.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan gym is offering a free self-defense class for women in the community, they say, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

The class, exclusively for women and transgender women, is coming to Quest Fitness in Kentwood.

"It's really a women's empowerment class more than anything else," said Ray Shonk, owner of Quest Fitness.

Shonk said he saw women become angry and upset after the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, and wanted to open his gym as a place to feel empowered.

"I want to show them that they are equal, regardless if it's physical, mental, or spiritual," Shonk said, "and with fitness, it's going to boost your endorphins, and give you that feel-good feeling."

"I feel like this class is also to help get some of that aggression out," he added, "because regardless of what side of the party line you're on, women are women and they still deserve that fair treatment."

Participants will learn self-defense, and take part in a calisthenics boot camp surrounding by other women.

"It's really giving women an opportunity to be in a positive environment and grow," said Quest Fitness Member Sarah Elderkin, "and that empowerment is very important to me."

"It's a place to get something out, learn something new, and how to protect yourself," Shonk said. "It's better to have it and not need, it than to need it and not have it."

And for Quest Fitness, they said this class is for anyone, no matter of their fitness level, because mental strength is part of it, too.

"What you take away from it physically, helps you become stronger mentally," said Elderkin.

"For me, as a man, it's my way of showing people that you can find friends in a lot of places," Shonk said. "And I would rather support a good cause and lose my business, than just sit quietly and watch things unfold."

The free calisthenics boot camp and self defense class will take place on Friday, July 8th at 6:00 p.m. Class size is limited, so you are encouraged to RSVP as soon as possible by calling 616-425-1344.

You can also visit the gym's website or Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.