Kentwood crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A motorcyclist was injured Monday night in a crash in Kentwood.

Police say the crash happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of 28th Street SE and Patterson Avenue SE. The motorcycle was traveling eastbound before colliding with another eastbound vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

