x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Kentwood crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

Police say the crash happened around 8 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 28th Street SE and Patterson Avenue SE.
Credit: Angela Cunningham / 13 OYS

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A motorcyclist was injured Monday night in a crash in Kentwood.

Police say the crash happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of 28th Street SE and Patterson Avenue SE. The motorcycle was traveling eastbound before colliding with another eastbound vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks want to plant 10,000 trees in the city