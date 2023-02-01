Kentwood Police Department holding recruitment event Feb. 15

Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement is invited to attend the Kentwood Police Department recruitment day later this month.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) is inviting anyone interested in a law enforcement career to attend a recruitment event in February.

Two one-hour recruitment events will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Kentwood Police Department, 4742 Walma Ave. SE.

KPD will give prospective recruits the opportunity to learn more about the police recruit position, connect with officers, tour the department, explore other employment opportunities and more.

“We’re seeking passionate, community-driven individuals to join our team, especially as a sponsored police recruit. This position has been an important part of our efforts to recruit students of all backgrounds and to hire individuals who are representative of our diverse community," Police Chief Litwin said.

“We met a lot of great candidates during our last recruitment event and look forward to connecting with even more people interested in careers in law enforcement this time around.”

Hourly pay for a police recruit is $23.92. The salary for a recruit who completes academy training is $65,104 a year with additional opportunity to increase compensation to $83,091 a year. The position also includes a comprehensive benefits package.

There is no registration required prior to the event and no law enforcement experience is required to attend. It is suggested that attendees bring something to take notes with. Refreshments will also be served at the event.

More information about the event can be found here and to find current job openings and apply, visit kentwood.us/employment.

