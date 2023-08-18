29-year-old man injured in shooting in Kentwood

A 29-year-old man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person was injured early morning Friday in a shooting in Kentwood.

Police say it happened around 5:35 a.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Kalamazoo Avenue.

A 29-year-old man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene said there are multiple Kentwood police cars and yellow crime tape near some homes.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting at this time.

Police say there are no suspects in custody, but there is not believed to be a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentwood police at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

