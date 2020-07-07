Kentwood Police issue endangered missing advisory for man with cognitive impairment

If you have information regarding Cahill's whereabouts, please contact police.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department has issued an endangered missing advisory for Timothy Allen Cahill, a 40-year-old man with a cognitive impairment. Cahill has been missing since Sunday.

Due to his impairment, Cahill has the mental capacity of a 13-year-old, according to police.

Cahill was last seen near the intersection of 60th Street and South Division Avenue SE in the City of Kentwood sometime after 7 p.m. on July 5.

Police describe Cahill as a white male who is 5 foot 8 inches and 105 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a yellow and black t-shirt, brown shorts and a yellow baseball cap.

If you have information on Cahill or his whereabouts, contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-658.

