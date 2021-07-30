Kentwood police release body camera video from officer-involved shooting in June

The shooting happened on on June 29 on Stauffer Avenue around 3 p.m.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood have released dash and body camera footage following an officer-involved shooting last month.

The shooting happened on on June 29 on Stauffer Avenue around 3 p.m. Police responded to reports from neighbors that a man was carrying a gun in the neighborhood.

The suspect, Salim Kadir-Tyler Powell, ignored repeated commands from officers to drop his weapon. Powell was shot once after he pointed a firearm at an officer.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while the Kent County Sheriff's Office investigated, but that officer has since been cleared.

Powell now faces felonious assault charges. He was released on a $20,000 bond from the Kent County Jail and is awaiting trial.

