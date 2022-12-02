Kentwood police searching for 49-year-old missing man

Investigators say Jose Lara is cognitively impaired and suffers from hallucinations.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 49-year-old Jose Lara, who went missing from an adult foster care home Friday afternoon.

Authorities say Jose Lara is considered endangered as he is cognitively impaired and suffers from hallucinations.

Lara was last seen leaving the foster home on foot at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, which investigators say is not the usual behavior for him. Investigators also say that it is possible that Lara has made it to the east side of the state, and is somewhere in Oakland County.

He is described as being Hispanic, while standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 190 lbs. Lara has brown hair and brown facial hair.

He was seen wearing a brown stocking hat, black jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

