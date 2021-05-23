Three-year-old found

Thet was inside a black 2010 GMC Acadia, which was stolen from the intersection of 52nd Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Kentwood, police say.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — UPDATE: Neheemiah Thet has been found safe.

The Kentwood Police Department is searching for 3-year-old Neheemiah Thet. Thet was inside a black 2010 GMC Acadia (plate DJT9104), which was stolen from the intersection of 52nd Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Kentwood, police say.

Thet is described as a black male, 2'5", weighing 45 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with pink sleeves and black/gray shorts.

Anyone with information on Thet's whereabouts or the Acadia are asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department.

