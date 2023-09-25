'Forever Falcon' | Kentwood school district mourns loss of former teacher, principal

Keenoy worked in the Kentwood Public Schools (KPS) district for 20 years as a teacher and principal at multiple schools, including at East Kentwood High School.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood schools community is mourning the loss of former teacher and principal John Keenoy, who died "unexpectedly" over the weekend.

Keenoy worked in the Kentwood Public Schools (KPS) district for 20 years as a teacher and principal at multiple schools, including at East Kentwood High School. He continued to work with the district after his retirement, and both of his children attended KPS.

KPS Superintendent Kevin Polston sent a letter to district staff Saturday morning announcing Keenoy's passing and remembering all he did for the district.

"His big heart and warm smile filled the room when he would walk through the door. He cared deeply about our students and worked tirelessly to help them achieve success in each role he was in," reads the letter. "Upon his retirement, John continued to serve our district as a project consultant for the bond issues, helping to ensure that each space throughout our district was best equipped to enhance the learning of KPS students."

Keenoy is survived by his wife, Missy, and his children, MacKenzie and Johnny.

"We ask that you please join us in keeping them in our thoughts as they move through these difficult days ahead," Polston wrote.

Funeral arrangements for Keenoy have not yet been announced.

Keenoy Sr. also worked at Fritz Wahlfied Construction Company. The business is mourning the unexpected loss.

It is with heavy hearts that we must share the news of John’s unexpected passing on Friday. Please join us in keeping... Posted by Fritz Wahlfield Construction Company on Sunday, September 24, 2023

