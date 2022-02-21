Robotics competition coming to East Kentwood High School in April

The event is free, and the public is encouraged to attend to support both local and visiting teams.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The East Kentwood High School Red Storm Robotics team will be hosting a robotics competition in April to highlight high school students across Michigan.

The competition is a For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) qualifying tournament and will feature 38 robotics teams from all over the state.

Called "Rapid React," the competition will challenge teams to create robots that can shoot basketballs and climb. The teams will work to play a field game with their robots.

Red Storm Robotics is comprised of 30 high school students, four coaches and six mentors. The team was formed in 2010 to teach students about robotics, mechanical engineering and other technology.

“We have been around for several years now and each we have just grown and grown," said Red Storm Robotics Coach Preston Donakowski. "I think the great part about Red Storm Robotics is that we are preparing students for the real world, you know the 21st century pushes for STEM, or for STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics…and Red Storm Robotics does all that. We do the electronics, we do the machine work, we do manufacturing, we do programming, we do graphic design, we do video…we do all of this under the umbrella of Red Storm Robotics.”

The robotics teams will demonstrate their skills in mechanical engineering, computer-aided design, electrical engineering, programming, systems integration, website building, animation and fabrication/machining.

The event will take place April 1-2 and is free to attend. The public is encouraged to attend to support both local and visiting teams. Face coverings will be required for attendees. More information can be found here.

To learn more about Red Storm Robotics, visit their Facebook page, website and Instagram page.

