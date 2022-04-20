Suspect arraigned in shooting death of 13-year-old

House turned himself into the Kent County Jail early Wednesday morning.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 31-year-old man accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Kentwood last month was arraigned in court Wednesday.

Justin House was charged with 2nd-degree murder and is accused of shooting and killing Jamarion McCuller, 13, on March 12, near the 3000 block of 29th Street SE in Kentwood.

He entered a not guilty plea.

According to Kentwood Police, House found a vehicle he had reported stolen that day. House went after the occupants when they ran away on foot, firing a handgun at them as they ran, authorities say.

Jamarion McCuller was struck by a bullet and died at the scene. An autopsy confirmed that McCuller’s death was caused by a single gunshot wound.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with House's attorney, James King, after House turned himself in.

"What's most important to know is that Justin has cooperated with police at every step of the way. That he has, as you've seen, he surrendered himself to the authorities today so he can answer to these charges," said King. "Justin comes to this situation as an individual who's a law-abiding citizen. No prior convictions or arrests."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer.

