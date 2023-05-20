2-year-old boy killed after shooting in Kentwood

Police say no one else was injured, and there is no threat to the public.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 2-year-old boy has died after a Friday night shooting in Kentwood, says the Police Department.

The incident happened around 8:19 p.m. on the 2700 block at Mariner Drive SE at Hidden Lakes Apartments. Investigators say first responders arrived to find the child with a gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospitalized and later died of his injuries.

It's unclear what led to the situation.

Police say no one else was injured, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.