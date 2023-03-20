Police investigating 'swatting' call at Kentwood home

Swatting is defined as a prank call to emergency services with the goal to send law enforcement to a particular location.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating after a false report of a shooting was called in at a home in Kentwood Monday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers from the Kentwood Police Department responded to reports of a shooting with several victims at a home in the 300 block of 48th Street SE.

The homeowners were not aware of a call to 911, and police found no one was injured at the home. Police say it was a "swatting" call, which is defined as a prank call to emergency services with the goal to send law enforcement to a particular location.

The person who called in the Kentwood shooting is not associated with the homeowners, police say.

Last month, multiple schools were impacted by swatting calls.

Detectives are now investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact Kentwood detectives at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.