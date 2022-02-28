x
Kentwood hosts Unity Walk to honor Martin Luther King in March

The walk will take place in the Woodland Mall to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. A 1960 recording of an interview with King never before heard in public is up for sale. The tape was recorded by a Chattanooga man hoping to write a book and captures King talking about his trip to Africa, and his certainty that the child he and Coretta Scott King were expecting would be a boy. (AP File Photo)

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood is hosting a Unity Walk to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday, March 5 at the Woodland Mall.

Residents of the city are invited to gather in the Woodland Mall food court at 9:30 a.m. for the walk which will end in front of Von Maur at 10 a.m.

After the walk has concluded, join Mayor Stephen Kepley for a ceremony honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and hear proclamations presented by various community members.

There will also be music, coffee and other refreshments available for participants at the conclusion of the walk.

The walk will also benefit Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry, a local food pantry that helps a number of Kentwood families in need. Little Free Pantry was launched as a community service project for MLK Day in 2017.

Little Free Pantry is located inside the Kentwood Activities Center at 355 48th St. SE. Anyone can take food from the pantry – no application needed, no questions asked. 

The food pantry is collecting canned goods and other non-perishable items in the food court during the walk.

Guests who are participating in the Unity Walk are asked to park in front of the food court and enter at that location. 

For more information on the event, visit Kentwood.us.

