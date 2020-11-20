1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash in Kentwood

Kentwood Police said investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the cash.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash in Kentwood early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Kentwood Police Department, it happened in the 4100 block of 28th Street SE, just before 1:40 a.m.

Authorities said it appeared a westbound vehicle was in the eastbound lanes when it collided with another vehicle. Both drivers were taken to Mercy Health - St. Mary's Hospital.

One of the drivers was killed in the crash and the other was left in critical condition. A third vehicle was also involved, but police said no one in that vehicle was injured.

Kentwood Police said investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The names of the drivers involved are not being release at this time, police said.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Kentwood Police Traffic Services Bureau at 616-656-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

