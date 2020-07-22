3 people hospitalized after Kentwood crash

Police believe alcohol and speed were both factors in the crash.

KENTWOOD, Mich — Police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital.

According to a press release from the Kentwood Police Department, it happened on Tuesday, July 21 around 7:30 p.m. at 44th Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE.

Police said a northbound vehicle went through the red light on Eastern Avenue at 44th Street and collided with an eastbound vehicle.

Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe that alcohol and speed were both factors in the crash. It remains under investigation at this time, anyone with information is asked to contact KPD at 616-698-6580.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.