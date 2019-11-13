KENTWOOD, Mich. — It's not yet clear if Anna's House on the East Beltline will be open later today after the front doors were found smashed Wednesday.

Police were on scene of the situation at the breakfast restaurant, they were alerted to the area by a tripped alarm.

While on the scene, a 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew saw the damage was boarded up by wood.

Anna's House typically opens at 6 a.m. each day, but as of 7 a.m., the restaurant was not open.

Officers on scene did not confirm any additional details -- we will bring you more information as more becomes available.

