KENTWOOD, Mich. - More than a dozen local restaurants are gearing up for the 18th Annual Taste of Kentwood. It offers a chance to sample some of the best food West Michigan has to offer and a chance get to know the restaurant owners.

Dozens of restaurants are participating this year, including Daddy Pete's BBQ in Grand Rapids.

Other restaurants include:

Boardwalk Subs

PJ's Pizza, Coffee & Ice Cream

Underground Cookie Club

The Candied Yam

Loco Taco Taqueria

Desi Spice

Peppino's South Kentwood

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

The annual event, now in its 18th year, will take place Thursday, March 14 at the Kentwood Activities Center.

A ticket will allow you to sample food from sixteen restaurants. There are two sessions: 4:30 until 6 p.m. and 6:30 until 8 p.m. Tickets are $6 in advance or $8 day of event. Kids ages 5 and under are free.

There will also be live music during the event, performed by 'Just Cuz.'

More information can be found on the event website.

