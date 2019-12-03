KENTWOOD, Mich. - More than a dozen local restaurants are gearing up for the 18th Annual Taste of Kentwood. It offers a chance to sample some of the best food West Michigan has to offer and a chance get to know the restaurant owners.
Dozens of restaurants are participating this year, including Daddy Pete's BBQ in Grand Rapids.
Other restaurants include:
- Boardwalk Subs
- PJ's Pizza, Coffee & Ice Cream
- Underground Cookie Club
- The Candied Yam
- Loco Taco Taqueria
- Desi Spice
- Peppino's South Kentwood
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
The annual event, now in its 18th year, will take place Thursday, March 14 at the Kentwood Activities Center.
A ticket will allow you to sample food from sixteen restaurants. There are two sessions: 4:30 until 6 p.m. and 6:30 until 8 p.m. Tickets are $6 in advance or $8 day of event. Kids ages 5 and under are free.
There will also be live music during the event, performed by 'Just Cuz.'
More information can be found on the event website.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.