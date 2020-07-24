Car drives through Kentwood townhome, driver hospitalized

The driver was taken to the hospital Friday morning.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital after driving through a building at Countryside Townhomes in Kentwood Friday morning.

According to a woman who lives in the apartment building, she heard a noise around 4:30 a.m., thinking it might have been a tornado.

She told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that she was upstairs with her two children and her husband was downstairs on the couch when the crash happened.

The driver of the car went through the window of the car and into the apartment. He did not move until the ambulance came to take him to the hospital. There was no word on his condition.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews at the scene saw tire tracks in the lawn leading up to the side of the building.

It's not clear if anyone else was injured in the incident. Police are investigating the situation.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.