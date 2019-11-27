KENTWOOD, Mich. — A car rear ended a Kentwood Public Schools bus Tuesday evening, injuring the driver of the car, police said. Two students on the bus also received minor injuries.

Kentwood police said around 6:43 p.m. both the car and the school bus were traveling west on 60th Street when the car rear ended the bus near Crestmoor Drive.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

There were only two children on the bus, police said, and they were turned over to their parents to seek their own treatment for minor injuries.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

