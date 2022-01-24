Grand Rapids man arrested after deputies watch him steal catalytic converter

According to a release, detectives saw a man cut a catalytic converter off a car. He then reportedly ran away when deputies approached him.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Kent County was arrested early Saturday morning.

Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Eaton is facing charges of Larceny from a Motor Vehicle and was given a $3,000 personal recognition bond.

The charges follow his arrest, which happened around 1 a.m. in the 5100 block of S Division in Kentwood. According to a release, detectives saw Eaton cut a catalytic converter off a car. He then reportedly ran away when deputies approached him.

Moments later, Eaton was taken into custody by assisting deputies.

The investigation into Eaton and catalytic convertor thefts remain open. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at 616-632-6125.

