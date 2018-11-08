KENTWOOD, Mich. – It was such a hit last year that the City of Kentwood is hosting their second annual "Celebrate Kentwood" event.

While last year's celebration was 4 days long to mark the city's 50th anniversary, this one day event packed in a lot of fun as well.

From a car show to the farmer's market and all kinds of activities for kids, there was truly something for everyone.

All the fun took place in the parking lots at City Hall and the Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard. L. Root) Branch.

Kentwood’s Got Talent also returned to the event with a $500 prize possible.

A beer tent and lots of live music will be happening until 10 p.m.

“Celebrate Kentwood” is happening all day in the parking lot of City Hall! Farmer’s Market and car show happening now! Lots of activities for kids kicking off at noon! And...meet Inca! A very friendly Kentwood resident!!! @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/DrM6ySltQt — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) August 11, 2018

