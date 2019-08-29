KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Cheesecake Factory is hiring!

The restaurant is looking to hire nearly 300 staff members for the new location at the Woodland Mall in Kentwood. It's looking for prep cooks, line cooks, bartenders, cashiers, dishwashers, host and servers.

It's set to open in November.

You can apply online here.

The Cheesecake Factory is part of a $90 million mall makeover that has been in the works for many years. The mall has gotten a myriad of new stores and restaurants, as well upgrades and cosmetic renovations.

