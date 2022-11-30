Here's how you can help the Kentwood family that lost two loves ones & their home in house fire

Many children from the Duran family attend schools throughout the Kelloggsville Public Schools district. That's why the administration is collecting donations.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The community is stepping up to help provide for a Kentwood family who lost two loved ones and their home in a fire earlier this week.

The fire happened just before 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of 48th Street SE.

Authorities say there were 11 people inside the home at the time. Only nine made it out safely.

According to family friends, the victims were 12-year-old Ashlee Duran and 19-year-old Nety Chavez. Chavez was a cousin visiting from Mexico.

Investigators say both girls were killed from smoke inhalation.

Shortly after the fire, friends set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the family's funeral expenses and funds to send the body of the 19-year-old girl back to her parents in Mexico.

In addition to the fundraiser, friends and loved ones are asking anyone with clothes, food and water to donate to the family as they lost everything in the fire.

Here is a list of their needs:

Infant formula

Baby girl - 0-3 months

Girl's - 7t/8t

Boy's - Large

Women's - Medium

Women's - Large

Men's - Medium

Women's - 2xl

Men's - xl/2xl

Shoe sizes - Little girl size 13

Women's sizes: 6, 7, 7 and 8.5

Men's sizes: 8, 8.5, 8.5 and 9

You can bring physical donations to the Kelloggsville Schools Early Childhood Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"In a time like this, the least we can do as a school and community is to help support that family and others that might be affected by this tragic incident. Kelloggsville Public Schools will continue to have our Crisis Team available for any and all students and staff that need extra support during the school day in the coming weeks," Kelloggsville Public Schools Superintendent Jim Alston said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.