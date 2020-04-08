x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

kentwood

Fire breaks out at Kentwood apartment complex

No one has been reported injured in the fire.
Credit: WZZM

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Investigators have not yet determined was caused a fire at an apartment complex in Kentwood Monday evening.

Crews were dispatched to Breton Court Apartments around 8 p.m. 

At the scene, significant damage to the roof was observed. 

No one has been reported injured in the fire.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.