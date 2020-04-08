Fire breaks out at Kentwood apartment complex

No one has been reported injured in the fire.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Investigators have not yet determined was caused a fire at an apartment complex in Kentwood Monday evening.

Crews were dispatched to Breton Court Apartments around 8 p.m.

At the scene, significant damage to the roof was observed.

