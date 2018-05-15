The Gaines Township Board voted to approve the construction of an expected Amazon distribution center.

The proposed warehouse and center is called Project Rapids. The project would sit on 100 acres of land that is currently owned by Steelcase at 68th Street and Patterson Avenue.

At Monday night's township board meeting, the final site development plan was approved for Project Rapids. The Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that the board's primary concern was the traffic impact from the development.

There are plans to break ground in early June on the distribution center.

Close to 100 acres of land are a part of the plans, but only 80 will be developed now for the $150 million building.

Adding more components to the building, the value of the facility will be close to $450 million. The center is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to West Michigan.

Robert DeWard, the township's supervisor, said that there will be an announcement in the next couple of weeks about who the end user of the center is.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

