KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police and Fire departments are investigating after Rolando Peirre Jr., 53, was found dead in house on Poinsettia Avenue in Kentwood.

The Kentwood Police Department said fire crews responded to a house fire around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

After the department put out the fire, they found Peirre unresponsive in a bedroom. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The police department said the death is being investigated as "suspicious."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department's detective bureau at 616-656-6600 or Silent Observer.

