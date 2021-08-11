Kentwood brush drop-off site to open Aug. 12 to help clear storm damage

The drop-off site will be open until Aug. 21.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood's brush drop-off site will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 12 for residents to drop off debris left behind by the recent storms.

Residents can drop off brush, sticks, tree limbs, logs, loose leaves and loose grass clippings to the Kentwood Department of Public Works, located at 5068 Breton Ave. SE.

The hours for drop off will be noon - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon - 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. The drop-off site typically is closed in the summer.

The drop-off site will be open until Aug. 21.

“Our crews are working hard to help clean up storm debris throughout Kentwood,” Interim Public Works Director Jerry DeRuiter said. “We’re reopening our brush drop-off site to help residents take care of the trees, branches and brush that have fallen on their properties.”

The service is available to Kentwood residents only. Staff will be on-site checking for proof of residency and appropriate materials. Materials that cannot be accepted include paper and plastic bags, trash, dirt, concrete, asphalt, tires, rocks, stones, construction materials, glass and metal.

Residents may report downed tree limbs and other debris obstructing city streets to the Department of Public Works at 616-554-0817 or 911.

