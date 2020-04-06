Kentwood canceling 4th of July celebration

The city plans to hold a parade instead.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — As uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic extends into June, the city of Kentwood is joining the growing list of cities canceling events.

The city decided to cancel this year's Fourth of July celebration. The 4th of July celebration is their most popular community event and draws thousands of people every year.

The city of Kentwood made the announcement on their Facebook page, saying the primary goal is to protect the safety of those in the community.

The city went on to say they are organizing a parade for the city as a way to honor Independence Day and plan to share more details later this month. They also say they plan to incorporate the fireworks show into the Kentwood Food Truck festival which is scheduled for Sept. 12.

