Kentwood city commissioner to run 150 miles in 48 days for charity

Emily Bridson is turning 48 this year, and to celebrate she's running a 5K each day for 48 days.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — There are 3.1 miles in a 5K run, and Emily Bridson's heart will be in every step she takes for the next 48 days as she hopes to complete 150 miles in that time. Bridson has decided to celebrate her 48th birthday by running a 5K every day for 48 days. And she's doing it for a good cause, too.

“I started thinking who could benefit from this? Watching on social media, there are so many local organizations that are doing really good work and so it inspired me," Bridson said.

There are three areas close to Bridson's heart that she specifically wanted to focus on when choosing her partners.

"I hand picked seven different organizations that deal with the topics of equity, education, and the environment, and I thought we could raise awareness. We could talk about a key issue each week that relates to the charity or non-profit, and then if we raise some money in addition to that, that’s a great day," she said.

The organizations Bridson is partnering with include:

Bhutanese Community of Michigan: Addresses various issues experienced by the Nepali speaking Bhutanese refugees after their resettlement to the Grand Rapids area.

Dwelling Place: Improves lives by creating quality affordable housing, providing essential support services, and serving as a catalyst for neighborhood revitalization.

Grand Rapids Red Project: Dedicated to improving health, reducing risk, and preventing HIV.

Humane Society of West Michigan: Promotes the humane treatment and responsible care of animals through education, example, placement, and protection.

La Lucha Fund: A short-term emergency response to COVID-19 that helps provided financial resources to undocumented and mixed status families in Kent County who are not eligible for unemployment, CARES Act relief, or other government support.

Treetops Collective: Welcomes refugees. Connects new American women to people and opportunities so they can flourish for generations to come.

WMEAC: Responds to emerging issues and new threats to the environment in West Michigan. Focused on building sustainable communities and protecting water resources.

Bridson is also encouraging people to join her in getting outdoors to run, roll, or walk any distance, and follow her journey on Facebook and Instagram.

“I’d love for you just to follow along or if you’re out taking a walk, post a picture send a video. Or if you do decide to send some money to one of the non-profit partners, tell me a little more about why they’re important to you and I think that will just spread the good word, the positive news, in uplifting our community," she said.

