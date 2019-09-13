KENTWOOD, Mich. — The owner of a Kentwood daycare has had her child care license suspended, and may get it revoked, according to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

LARA has summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke Sally Ann Hulbert's child care license. Hulbert operates a day out of her home on Maplelawn Street SE.

Officials have barred Hulbert from operating the daycare for the time being -- at her home or any other location. She also cannot accept a new child. She has also been ordered to inform all parents of children in her care that her license has been suspended, and that she can no longer provide them with child care.

LARA suspended Hulbert's license after a Sept. 12 complaint, according to a news release. An investigation of her daycare reportedly found violations for appropriate care and supervision.

According to the state suspension order, on Aug. 15 a child related to Hulbert was alone with a 3-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl in the nap room after nap time. Hulbert's relative inappropriately touched the girl and, the suspension order says the child had the two others inappropriately touch each other.

Hulbert will have the chance to appeal the suspension, LARA says.

