KENTWOOD, Mich. - A local dentist's office is offering free services early next month as a thank you to veterans and active duty service members.

On Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Partners in Dental Care will be open to veterans for free cleanings and simple extractions. There will also be medical screenings available.

It's not necessary to make an appointment but everything will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Partners in Dental Care's office is located at 2565 Forest Hill Ave. SE.

