KENTWOOD, Mich. — A $2,500 reward is being offered by Silent Observer for information that leads to an arrest in a Kentwood double homicide from last week.

Two men were found dead at the Paris Estates Mobile Home Park located on Marlette Avenue SE on Friday, May 8.

The two victims, identified as Einar Edel Villarreal, 37, and Nicholas Andrew Zepeda, 35, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Silent Observer said in a Monday Facebook post.

"Police and family are looking for answers and are hoping those who know who is responsible will speak up and share what they know," Silent Observer wrote. "Both men were beloved family members and leave behind grieving families. If this happened to YOUR family member, you'd want someone to speak up to help solve this horrific crime."

Silent Observer 2500 Reward offered by Silent Observer in double homicide. On Frid... ay, May 8, 2020 at approximately 11:08 p.m., Kentwood Police were called to the 4900 Block of Marlette SE on reports of gunshots. When they arrived they found Einar Edel Villarreal, 37, and Nicholas Andrew Zepeda, 35, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

At this time, Kentwood Police have not made any arrests and detectives are still actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information can contact Silent Observer anonymously at 616-774-2345 or at silentobserver.org, or Kentwood Police at 616-698-6580.

