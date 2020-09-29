Kentwood Farmers Market putting on fall popup event this week

The outdoor event will feature a variety of seasonal items from nearly 20 vendors.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Farmers Market fall popup event is happening this Thursday.

The outdoor event will feature a variety of seasonal items from nearly 20 vendors. From 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct.1, community members will have the opportunity to explore pumpkins, gourds, produce, microgreens, cheese, jams, honey, mushrooms, baked goods and more in front of the Kent District Library's Kentwood branch, located at 4950 Breton Ave. SE. There will also be fall decor items and chrysanthemums available.

Organizers of the popup said that Street Chef Shaw will also be at the event serving tacos and quesadillas.

“We are thrilled to host our second pop-up event of the season after our successful summer event to support a variety of area vendors offering fresh and locally produced food and other items for the community,” Kentwood Recreation Program Coordinator Kristina Colby said in a release.

Marketgoers are required to wear masks when walking through the market and interacting with vendors. There will also be a counterclockwise traffic flow. The Kentwood Farmers Market accepts Bridge cards and P-EBT, as well as SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks and Senior Project FRESH/Market FRESH.

