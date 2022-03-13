Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead in Kentwood; suspect in custody

Police say the victim was declared dead at the scene.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person was killed in a shooting in Kentwood Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the 3000 block of 29th Street SE. Officers located a gunshot victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A suspect was apprehended near the scene and is now in custody.

The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed, police say.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.