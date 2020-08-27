22-year-old arraigned in Kentwood woman's death

Fredy Bautista, 22, was recently extradited from Nebraska and arraigned at the 62B District Court of Kentwood.

A 22-year-old man was arraigned for his alleged role in the homicide of a Kentwood woman earlier this month.

Fredy Bautista was arraigned at the 62B District Court of Kentwood on Thursday, Aug. 27 on a homicide-open murder charge in connection to the death of Deolanda Gancino Galvez, according to a press release from the Kentwood Police Department.

Galvez was found dead inside her home on Aug. 10 after a wellness check.

Bautista was extradited from Nebraska recently, where he was arrested in connection to the homicide. Police said he was currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

