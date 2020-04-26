KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man is recovering after being stabbed Sunday morning at a Kentwood hotel.

The Kentwood Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Double Tree Hotel at 4747 28th Street at 5:45 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found a man who had stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment with non life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.