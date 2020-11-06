Kentwood reopens Little Free Pantry, but it's in need of donations

The Little Free Pantry is open again, by appointment only, but it's in dire need of support from the community.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood has reopened its Little Free Pantry by appointment and is in need of donations to support community members who may be struggling to keep food on the table.

The Little Free Pantry is located inside the Kentwood Activities Center, at 355 48th St. SE. According to a press release from the city, the pantry serves hundreds of people each year, but that is expected to increase due to the financial hardship some individuals may be facing as a result of the coronavirus and associated closures.

“Even before COVID-19, the demand for our pantry goods had been steadily growing and the shelves were becoming empty on a weekly basis,” Val Romeo, director of Kentwood Parks and Recreation said in the press release. “We’d like to be able to continue to fill the immediate and local need we have here in our community.

“In order to do that, we need the help of individuals and organizations who are able to give financially or provide tangible donations, such as canned goods, shelf-stable food and personal items like toilet paper, shampoo and toothpaste.”

In addition to bringing donations to the Kentwood Activities Center, businesses, community organizations and other groups can partner with the city and get a Kentwood Little Free Pantry collection bin for canned goods and other non-perishable items at their facility. More information, including the application for a collection bin, can be found at kentwood.us/littlefreepantry.

Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry is available by appointment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who would like to utilize the pantry are asked to call ahead to 616-656-5270 set up a time to come in. Upon arrival to the Kentwood Activities Center, a staff member will allow the individual in to take the items they need.

