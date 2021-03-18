Kentwood man killed in crash near Gun Lake Casino

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Kentwood died after the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over numerous times.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on U.S. 131 in Wayland Township.

According to Michigan State Police an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed on the exit ramp at 129th Avenue and the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Kentwood, died after the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over numerous times. No one else was in the SUV.

Police said it is unknown if alcohol or drug use was a factor. The crash occurred at approximately 6:39 p.m.

