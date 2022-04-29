Man sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing wife

Richard Guichelaar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He told the judge that he’s been unable to find words to express his “sorrow, remorse and regret."

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man who strangled his pregnant wife, a well-liked teacher in the Grand Rapids area, was sentenced Thursday to at least 33 years in prison.

"You killed her intentionally,” Kent County Judge Mark Trusock said. “There’s just no excuse or justification for this brutal and senseless murder. There’s none whatsoever.”

Amber Guichelaar, 32, was killed at her Kentwood home in November 2020. She was a local teacher and the mother of two children.

Richard Guichelaar, 36, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder.

He told the judge that he was unable to find words to express his “sorrow, remorse and regret” for what happened.

“My wife was a wonderful human being, a wonderful mother, daughter and so many other things,” Guichelaar said.

He will be eligible for parole consideration after 33 years in custody.

