Kentwood police looking for missing, endangered man with dementia

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing endangered man named Wesley Tate.

Police said Tate, 65, suffers from dementia and diabetes. 

Tate was described as being a 6-foot Black man who weighs about 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown long sleeved shirt and tan khaki pants. 

Police said Tate walked away from his adult foster care home around 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6. He is believed to be on foot. Police said he does not have access to a vehicle and does not know how to use public transportation.

If you see Tate, please contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.  

