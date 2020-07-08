Kentwood police looking for missing, endangered man with dementia

Police said he does not have access to a vehicle and does not know how to use public transportation.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing endangered man named Wesley Tate.

Police said Tate, 65, suffers from dementia and diabetes.

Tate was described as being a 6-foot Black man who weighs about 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown long sleeved shirt and tan khaki pants.

Police said Tate walked away from his adult foster care home around 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6. He is believed to be on foot. Police said he does not have access to a vehicle and does not know how to use public transportation.

If you see Tate, please contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.