KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is on the lookout for a missing teen with autism. Garrett Keneau was reported missing overnight Saturday and was last seen in the area of South Shore Dr. SE in Kentwood.

Police say Garrett has autism and is verbal, though he may not communicate well. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a light green shirt and gray/green shoes.

If you know anything about where Garrett might be, you're asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

