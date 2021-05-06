Kentwood Police asking for public's help following shooting at Dave & Buster's

The department is asking anyone with information about the photos to contact Silent Observer 616-774-2345 or Kentwood Police at 616- 656-6604.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are asking for the public's help to identify people in these photos after a shooting at Dave and Busters nearly one month ago.

The shooting happened on Sunday, April 11 at the restaurant-arcade bar on 28th Street.

A 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said none of the individuals that were involved were on scene when officers arrived.

The department is asking anyone with information about the photos to contact Silent Observer 616-774-2345 or Kentwood Police at 616- 656-6604.

